NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL lawyers want a New York judge to change her mind and agree to let all racial discrimination claims against the league and its teams go to arbitration rather than trial. In written arguments Wednesday, the lawyers urged Judge Valerie Caproni to reverse her decision finding that some claims by NFL coach Brian Flores can go to trial. Flores sued the league last year, saying it was “rife with racism” in its hiring of Black coaches. Caproni ruled that discrimination claims by two other Black coaches must go to arbitration. Lawyers for the coaches have asked her to reverse that ruling.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.