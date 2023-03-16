New Hampshire Senate passes GOP-backed parents’ rights bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has moved closer to adopting “parents’ bill of rights” legislation. Supporters say would strengthen family relationships and opponents say would harm transgender youth and violates the state’s anti-discrimination laws. The Republican-led Senate voted 14-10 along party lines Thursday to pass the bill. It now goes to the House. Much of the debate has focused on provisions that would require school officials, when asked by parents, to disclose that a child is using a different name or being referred to as being a different gender. Many states with Republican-controlled legislatures have enacted similar measures, fueled by some parents’ frustration with schools that boiled over during the coronavirus pandemic.

