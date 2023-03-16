Missouri man guilty in shooting over disabled parking spot

ST. CHARLES. Mo. (AP) — A 70-year-old Missouri man has been convicted of shooting an Amazon delivery driver in the back during an argument over a disabled parking spot. Larry Thomlison, of St. Charles, was found guilty Monday of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of 21-year-old Jaylen Walker, who was paralyzed from the waist down. Investigators say Walker had parked his Amazon delivery truck in a disabled parking spot at a Target store in March 2019. Thomlison confronted Walker and tried to photograph him. When Walker pushed the phone away, the two men fought. Prosecutors said during the struggle, Thomlison pulled out a gun and shot Walker in the back.

