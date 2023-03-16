Man given life in prison for 2019 killing of Gdansk mayor
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has given a life sentence to the man who fatally stabbed the popular mayor of Gdansk in 2019. The killing of Paweł Adamowicz shocked Poles and plunged the nation into grief. The judge said in her ruling Thursday that the killer committed an “unprecedented murder” in Poland’s history. The sentencing came after a three-year long investigation and a year-long trial. Wilmont’s lawyers said they would appeal the sentence. The conservative ruling Law and Justice party has faced accusations that a hostile atmosphere created against Adamowicz and other socially liberal politicians spread by state media created fertile ground for the violence against him.