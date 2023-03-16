Lebanon’s Central Bank chief attends corruption questioning

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s embattled Central Bank chief has appeared for questioning for the first time before a European legal team visiting Beirut in a money-laundering probe linked to the governor. Several European countries are investigating Riad Salameh, who in recent years has been charged with a handful of corruption-related crimes. Salameh has been Lebanon’s central bank governor since 1993. The questioning was originally scheduled for Wednesday. Salameh did not show up, and was charged with corruption alongside his brother, Raja, and associate Marianne Hoayak, and ordered detained. Their assets were also frozen. The European delegation is investigating the laundering of some $330 million. The questioning was expected to last until Friday, judicial officials said.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.