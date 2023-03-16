Skip to Content
Daughter of 1 of 3 missing women in Mexico hasn’t lost hope

KEYT

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — The daughter of one of two sisters from Texas who went missing in Mexico along with their friend three weeks ago says she hasn’t lost hope that they’ll be located. Maria Guadalupe Ramirez tells KRGV-TV in Weslaco, “We are waiting for them to come back home.” The FBI says the agency was unable to comment on the investigation. The FBI says it “relentlessly pursues all options when it comes to protecting the American people.” Mexican authorities also say they are investigating. The sisters crossed into Mexico on Feb. 24 to travel to a flea market in the state of Nuevo Leon.

The Associated Press

