China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

BEIJING (AP) — In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, China’s foreign minister says Beijing is concerned about the grinding conflict spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution. China’s Foreign Ministry said Qin Gang made his remarks to Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday. China has a declared “no-limits” friendship with Russia and has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion while condemning Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Russia into action. Despite that, Qin reiterated that China was neutral over the conflict and would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace. China and Ukraine have retained diplomatic ties but their top officials are believed to have had only sporadic contact.

