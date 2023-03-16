Boston seeking to limit fossil fuel use in new buildings

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is pushing forward with plans to discourage the use of fossil fuel in new buildings. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday filed an ordinance with the city council that would require new buildings that rely on fossil fuels to install solar panels and to add wiring in anticipation of future conversion to electrification with the goal of most new buildings going all-electric. Several other communities in the state have embraced similar efforts. Wu also announced the city will use $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve energy performance at the city’s affordable housing developments.

