Biden climate legacy tested by backlash over Willow project

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made fighting climate change a core part of his agenda. But his recent decision to give the go-ahead to an oil drilling project in Alaska has infuriated environmental activists. A leader of one environmental advocacy group that’s allied with the administration acknowledges there is disappointment, anger and frustration over the decision. Biden’s challenge will be convincing supporters that his achievements, such as hundreds of billions of financial incentives for clean energy, are still enough to ensure the United States meets his ambitious goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about his approval of the large-scale Willow drilling proposal in Alaska.

