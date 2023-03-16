Austrian police warn of abstract threat to Syrian facilities

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police have issued a terror threat warning for the city of Vienna, saying there was an “abstract” danger for Syrian institutions in the capital. The alert came a day after Vienna police warned of “a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” on churches and other houses of worship, citing undisclosed information received by the country’s intelligence service. In an update on Thursday, the police department said “a recent threat assessment” by the intelligence service indicated the warning was “particularly related to the anniversary of the civil war in Syria” and “primarily concerns Syrian facilities.” Churches and houses of worship in Vienna remained open to visitors and worshipers. Police said officer patrols were increased.

