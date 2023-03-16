Army investigating soldier’s death at Texas military post

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. military is investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years has struggled with murder, suicide and sexual assault among its troops. Officials at Fort Hood announced Wednsday that Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz died on Monday. She was a combat engineer who’d spent 15 months with the 1st Cavalry Division. Officials at the military instillation 150 miles southwest of Dallas did not release any further information on Basalduaruiz nor the circumstances of her death. They said in a statement that her family would be provided with support and “all releasable information.”

