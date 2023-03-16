14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the contract killing of eight people near Mexico City. The federal Public Safety Department said Thursday the boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. The family was holding a party at their house at the time of the attack, which also left five adults and two children wounded. The boy’s name was not released, but his nickname is an apparent reference to imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The motive in the killings has not been made public.

