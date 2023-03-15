Wisconsin Republicans propose abortion ban exceptions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have unveiled a bill that would create rape and incest exceptions to the state’s 1849 abortion ban and clarify when abortions that protect the health of the mother would be allowed. The move announced Wednesday comes as a pending lawsuit supported by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeks to overturn the ban entirely. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview that he hoped Democrats and Evers would be open to clarifying the law and creating rape and incest exceptions for up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy. Evers previously vowed to veto any bill that doesn’t undo the ban entirely.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.