Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was accused of a secondary role in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Brian Higgins said Wednesday that he attempted to provide material support for terrorism when he drove past Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home. The crime carries a maximum prison term of five years. Higgins is from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He appeared by video in court in Antrim County, Michigan, which is the location of Whitmer’s property. Investigators say a band of anti-government rebels was planning to kidnap the Democratic governor and trigger a civil war before the 2020 election. Fourteen people were charged in three different courts. The two leaders were convicted in federal court.

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE Associated Press

