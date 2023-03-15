Utah bans abortion clinics in wave of post-Roe restrictions
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The decision by Utah’s Republican governor to approve legislation that bans abortions clinics is raising concerns about how already overburdened hospitals will accommodate becoming the only place for legal abortions in the state. The measure adds another complication to the post-Roe health care landscape in the deeply Republican state where about 2,800 women get abortions yearly. The new rule is most likely to affect patients prescribed medication abortion –- a majority -– who often don’t require hospital care. It’s unknown if abortion rights advocates will try to legally stop the ban before it takes effect in May.