US slaps sanctions on Bosnia’s former intelligence chief

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on the former head of Bosnia’s state security agency, accusing him of misusing state resources for the benefit of his political party and collaborating with criminal networks to enrich himself. The Treasury Department alleged Wednesday that Osman Mehmedagic misused his position to instruct a state-owned telecom company to collect cellular activity of politicians not affiliated with the SDA party. Treasury said in a statement that Mehmedagic also “has used his position, threats and connections” to sway candidates from an alliance of parties that defeated his party in general elections last October to support the SDA during ensuing coalition talks.

