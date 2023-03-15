US, partners stage military drills amid Japan-S. Korea talks

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S., Canada, India, Japan and South Korea are staging joint anti-submarine warfare drills amid talks between Japanese and South Korean leaders aimed at strengthening their alliance with Washington against threats from China and North Korea. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the Sea Dragon 23 exercises that started on Wednesday will culminate in more than 270 hours of in-flight training “ranging from tracking simulated targets to the final problem of tracking a U.S. Navy submarine.” The 7th Fleet said pilots and flight officers from all participating countries will also hold classroom training sessions to “build plans and discuss tactics incorporating the capabilities and equipment of their respective nations.” The U.S. Navy is being represented by two P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

