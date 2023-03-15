US issues travel alert for Spring breakers in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has issued a travel alert for Americans planning to spend Spring break in Mexico. The alert issued Wednesday warns travelers to “exercise increased caution” especially after dark at Caribbean beach resorts favored by Spring breakers, like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. Those areas have been plagued by occasional drug gang violence. The alert also noted that U.S. citizens “have become seriously ill or died in Mexico after using synthetic drugs or adulterated prescription pills.” That warning followed reports that some pharmacies in Mexico freely offer sedatives and other drugs that can only be sold with prescriptions in the United States. The Mexican pills are often counterfeit and contain the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.