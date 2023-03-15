Ukraine vows to hold on to Bakhmut despite Russian onslaught

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are defending positions in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine amid a relentless push by Russian forces to capture a city that has been turned into a wasteland by seven months of fighting. Both sides claimed successes Wednesday in what has become the longest-running battle since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. Ukrainian officials said that Ukrainian Ground Forces shot down a Russian fighter jet near Bakhmut and made gains in northern parts of the city. The founder of the mercenary Wagner Group that has spearheaded the Russian assault on the city said in a social media post Wednesday that Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Zaliznyanskoye and are expanding the encirclement of Bakhmut. The claims couldn’t be verified.

