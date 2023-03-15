Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least five people in two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake. The flooding has increased the misery for thousands who were left homeless. At least five more people are reported missing. The provincial governor said that one person was killed on Wednesday in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living. Four other people were killed by the floods in neighboring Sanliurfa province.