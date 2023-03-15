Texas takes control of Houston Independent School District

By Andy Rose, CNN

The leaders of the Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in Texas, will be replaced by a new board appointed by the state Commissioner of Education, the district said Wednesday.

The Texas Education Agency intends to replace the district’s superintendent and board of education trustees “in the next few months,” the current Board of Education said in a statement.

The intervention is being made under a state law that allows the state to remove the board of districts with schools that are failing to meet certain state standards.

The takeover is “troubling, but it’s not unexpected,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Millard House II, who has been superintendent since 2021, said the move “does not discount the gains we have made district-wide. I am confident our educators and staff will continue to do the necessary work to ensure positive student outcomes at every level.”

