Tennessee GOP advance new narrow abortion exemption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers have taken another swing at adding a narrow exemption to one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S. Nearly a month ago, a Republican legislative panel defied outside pressure and advanced legislation clarifying situations where abortion could be allowed in Tennessee. However, despite the committee’s endorsement, the legislation was almost immediately considered doomed inside the GOP-dominant Statehouse. That’s because members are hesitant to support efforts to loosen the strict abortion ban. After weeks of political negotiating, Tennessee Right to Life announced Monday they would support a newly crafted proposal more narrowly focused than the original version. The House Health Committee then advanced the proposal Wednesday.

