Report: Toddler overdosing on fentanyl revived by officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — News outlets report that police officers in Oregon revived a 2-year-old girl suspected of overdosing on fentanyl. The Oregonian/OregonLive quotes authorities as saying that officers gave the girl CPR on Monday and administered two rounds of naloxone, the life-saving nasal spray that reverses overdoses. The girl regained consciousness a few minutes later and was taken to a hospital. Beaverton police spokesman Matt Henderson told the outlet that someone called 911 after seeing a man who is believed to be the toddler’s guardian pulled over in his car and acting frantically. Henderson says criminal charges are expected.

