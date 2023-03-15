Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizations representing book publishers, booksellers and authors have formed a coalition to protect copyrights and oppose legislation across the country that it fears could drive down e-book prices and damage writers’ ability to support themselves. The Association of American Publishers, the Authors Guild and the American Booksellers Association are among the members of the Protect the Creative Economy Coalition. Their current focus is proposed legislation in Connecticut, Kentucky and elsewhere that sets boundaries on what publishers can ask for when negotiating deals with a given state’s library system. Publishers often charge libraries double or more the average retail price for e-book rights and limit how often they can be made available to patrons.

