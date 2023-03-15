Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill

PARIS (AP) — Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill. The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority? Unions are hoping that demonstrations across the country will further show workers’ massive opposition to the plan and put pressure on legislators to reject the bill. The pension plan has been promoted by Macron as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive.

