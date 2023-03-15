Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged

Authorities say the mother and grandfather of a newborn found dead in a ditch in Iowa have been charged with first-degree murder. Twenty-five-year-old Megan Staude and her father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude, both of Norwalk, were arrested Monday. An affidavit filed with the court says the Staudes initially told authorities the baby died on the way to a hospital. But they later said the baby was still alive when they put him in a trash bag two days after he was born and put the bag in the ditch near Norwalk. Law enforcement officers got a tip from Megan Staude’s co-workers on March 8, leading to the discovery of the body.

