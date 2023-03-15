Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors

The Minnesota labor department is asking a district court to issue a temporary restraining order and injunction against a meat processing plant that it says is having minors work in in hazardous conditions and longer hours than state labor laws allow. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced Wednesday that it is investigating Tony Downs Food Company’s plant in Madelia. The agency says the company employed at least eight children ranging in age from 14 to 17, and also has other employees who were hired before they were 18. The minors allegedly performed such duties as operating meat grinders, ovens and forklifts, often on overnight shifts. Tony Downs officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

