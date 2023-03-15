Medication abortions are under fire: Here’s how they work

Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now threatened by a federal court case in Texas, they usually involve taking two prescription medicines days apart — at home or in a clinic. In the United States, medication abortions usually involve the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol. Demand for the pills is expected to grow but they have been targeted by abortion foes including Christian conservatives seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. A hearing on the suit was held Wednesday in Texas.

By LINDSEY TANNER and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.