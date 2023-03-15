Lawyers seek removal of judge in Texas school shooting case

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 are seeking to have the judge in the case removed. They accusing him of bias against their client. In a motion Tuesday, lawyers for Dimitrios Pagourtzis allege state District Judge Jeth Jones is determined to find experts who will conclude their client is competent to stand trial. Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers in May 2018 at Santa Fe High School near Houston. Prosecutors say they oppose removing the judge. Jones’ office did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

