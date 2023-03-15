Judge: Miami Beach can end liquor sales in area at 2 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials can move forward with plans to end alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in certain parts of South Beach. Court records show a Miami-Dade circuit judge ruled against a challenge by Story nightclub on Tuesday to a ordinance passed last month by Miami Beach city commissioners. The ordinance forces businesses with a capacity of more than 100 patrons in the South of Fifth neighborhood, located at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach, to stop selling alcohol at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. Miami Beach city officials have been trying to pass alcohol curfews for several years, especially during Spring Break. Most previous attempts to limit alcohol sales have been struck down by courts.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.