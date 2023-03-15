Japan, S. Korea to mend ties at summit amid regional threat

TOKYO (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek to overcome disputes over history and quickly rebuild security and economic ties when they meet later Thursday. Yoon arrived in Tokyo hours after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea in a launch that could increase momentum for he and Kishida to move their countries closer diplomatically. Yoon said the South must strengthen cooperation among its allies. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan at the summit wants to reaffirm cooperation with Seoul and Washington in responses to North Korea’s missile threats.

