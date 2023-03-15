Israeli president unveils legal overhaul compromise

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has unveiled a plan aimed at resolving a standoff over the future of the country’s legal system. It remained unclear whether President Isaac Herzog’s proposal Wednesday would break the deadlock roiling the country and drawing international criticism. Herzog said his proposal reflects a broad cross section of Israel and suggested that reaching Israel’s survival depends on reaching a compromise. There was no immediate sign that Herzog’s plan was attracting support of the politically warring sides. His proposal would abolish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to give parliament the power to strike down Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority. It also would not give Netanyahu’s coalition the authority to control judicial appointments.

