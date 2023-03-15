Going beyond ‘green,’ activism new standard in ski industry
By BRITTANY PETERSON
Associated Press
ASPEN, Colorado (AP) — As global warming threatens to put much of the ski industry out of business over the next several decades, resorts are beginning to embrace a role as climate activists. The industry contributes just a tiny fraction of overall greenhouse gas emissions, which cause climate change, but arguably has outsized influence on popular culture and in the business world. While many resorts are focused on reducing their own emissions, others are going much further, leveraging their influence to shift public opinion and pass legislation.