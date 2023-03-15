EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A European Union official says the 27-member bloc wants to step up its naval visits and possibly engage in joint military training exercises to promote freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the disputed South China Sea. EU special envoy to the Indo-Pacific region Richard Tibbels said Wednesday that the bloc is also ready to provide satellite surveillance to help countries like the Philippines respond to natural disasters and protect their interests amid escalating tensions in the disputed waterway. The outreach is part of an EU strategy, unveiled in 2021, to focus its actions in the Indo-Pacific to contribute to regional security amid more intense geo-political competition.

