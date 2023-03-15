Erdogan hints Turkey may ratify Finland’s NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that his country could soon ratify Finland’s application to join NATO. The could allow the possibility of Finland joining the military alliance separately from Sweden. Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of nonalignment and applied to join the alliance last year. All 30 NATO members need to ratify their accession. Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups it deems to be terror organizations. But Ankara has said that it has fewer problems with Finland’s membership. Erdorgan was asked by reporters Wednesday whether Turkey could ratify Finland’s membership following a visit by the Finnish president later in the week. Erdogan responded: “God willing if it is for the best.”

