Published 5:11 pm

Ecuador, Argentina order out envoys amid diplomatic clash

By GONZALO SOLANO
Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Argentina and Ecuador are in a diplomatic clash after a former Ecuadorian Cabinet minister who had been convicted of corruption and taken refuge with the Argentine ambassador escaped from Ecuador’s capital to Venezuela. Both countries have expelled the other’s ambassador as the result of their disagreement over the handling of María Angeles Duarte, who served in the Cabinet of then Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa. Duarte had been living in residence of the Argentine ambassador in Quito with her Argentine son since August 2020 to avoid serving an eight-year corruption sentence.

The Associated Press

