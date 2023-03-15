Boat carrying migrants from Madagascar sinks; 34 drown

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Officials in Madagascar have recovered 34 bodies from the Indian Ocean after the sinking of a boat carrying migrants hoping to get to Mayotte. According to Malagasy maritime authorities, the boat carrying 58 passengers sailed clandestinely without going through official immigration or customs controls and sank late Saturday night off the northwest coast of Madagascar. Director General of the Port, Maritime and Fluvial Agency Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina said that Customs and Navy patrol boats recovered the bodies near the island of Nosy Faly.

