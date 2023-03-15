Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police are warning of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” targeting churches in Vienna. They cited undisclosed information the country’s intelligence service had received. Police in Vienna tweeted Wednesday that they had heightened security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital. They tweeted that there is a “nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” and that if they had any more concrete information they would let people know immediately.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and PHILIPP JENNE Associated Press

