Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says seven sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man at a state mental hospital last week. Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill announced the charges in a statement Tuesday. She says Henrico County Sheriff’s Office personnel took the victim, Irvo Otieno, to Central State Hospital on March 6 to admit him as a patient. She says Otieno, who was physically restrained, died during the intake process. The seven sheriff’s office employees turned themselves in and are being held without bond. They are due in court Wednesday.

