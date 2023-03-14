Polish Church defends John Paul sainthood after abuse claims

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of Poland’s Catholic Church have spoken in defense of the late John Paul II’s sainthood and of his fast-track canonization process. That’s in response to a Polish TV report alleging he covered up clergy sex abuses while archbishop in Poland. The Polish Church figures also said Tuesday a commission of experts will be formed to investigate cases of past abuse of minors by the clergy. Speaking after a meeting of the entire Episcopate, they stressed that the process that led to announcing the pontiff a saint was done with honesty and reflected the esteem he enjoyed. They stressed that communist-era documents alleging abuse should be read cautiously, with the knowledge of the times.

