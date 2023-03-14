North Carolina GOP again seeking to limit racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A previously vetoed proposal advancing in the North Carolina House would restrict how teachers can discuss certain racial topics in the classroom. The bill would ban public schools from compelling students to adopt a list of beliefs, including that students should feel guilty because of their race or sex and that they bear responsibility for past actions committed by members of the same race or sex. It passed Tuesday in the House Education Committee and heads to the Rules Committee. Republican bill sponsor Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County said it will prevent discriminatory concepts from being taught as fact, now and in the future.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.