Netanyahu critics urge Germany, Britain to cancel his visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli writers, artists and intellectuals have called on Germany and Britain to cancel upcoming visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The call came in a letter released on Tuesday. They say Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system has put the country on a destructive course. Netanyahu’s coalition, a collection of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, has barreled ahead with legislation that aims to weaken Israel’s Supreme Court and give them control over the appointment of the nation’s judges. Critics say the plan will destroy Israel’s fragile system of checks and balances and is attempt by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, to escape justice.

