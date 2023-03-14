Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power

The start of a winter storm with heavy, wet snow led to hundreds of school closings, canceled flights and thousands of power outages in parts of the Northeast. The storm’s path Tuesday included parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Snow totals were expected to range from a few inches to a few feet, depending on the area. More than 400 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled, with Boston and New York City area airports seeing the highest numbers. By the time it wraps up Wednesday, the storm could leave anywhere from a couple of feet of snow in higher elevations to several inches along the coast.

By The Associated Press

