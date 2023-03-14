Migrant boats sink off Turkish coast; at least 4 dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say two boats carrying dozens of migrants have sunk off Turkey’s Aegean coast, killing at least four people. Anadolu Agency said Turkish coast guards rescued 38 migrants from the area where the boats sank on Tuesday. They were continuing to search the area off the coastal resort of Kusadasi in case there were other survivors. The rescued migrants were taken to hospitals to be treated for hyperthermia, the private DHA news agency reported. Their nationalities were not immediately known. Thousands of migrants — mostly from the Middle East and Africa — try to reach the eastern Greek islands from Turkey every year, seeking a better life in the European Union.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.