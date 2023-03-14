Mexico to use traditional medicine, more Cuban doctors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health authorities in Mexico say they will use more traditional medicine and more Cuban doctors in the country’s woefully underequipped public hospital system. The head of Mexico’s largest public hospital network said at a news conference Tuesday that the system will hire practitioners of traditional massage and herbal treatments. The Social Security Institute also will employ “curanderos,” who are non-licensed traditional healers who use bundles of herbs, smoke, alcohol and eggs to draw sickness out of the bodies of their patients. The system will also seek to double the approximately 600 Cuban doctors who have been offered jobs in Mexico.

