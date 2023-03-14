Mexican soldiers find 1.8 million fentanyl pills in Tijuana

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department says soldiers found over 1.83 million fentanyl pills at a stash house in the border city of Tijuana. The department said Tuesday in a statement that soldiers staked out the house Sunday after authorities got a tip that the site was being used for drug trafficking. The statement says that after obtaining a search warrant, soldiers found the synthetic opioid pills as well as 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of meth at the house. No arrests were made at the house. Mexican cartels have used the border city to press fentanyl into counterfiet pills, and then smuggle the pills into the United States.

