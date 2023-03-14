Kentucky prison supervisor convicted of covering up assaults

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former supervisor at a federal prison in Kentucky has been convicted of writing false reports to cover up assaults on two inmates by corrections officers. Kevin Pearce was former federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant. He was convicted on two counts of obstruction Monday. The 38-year-old was a former supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in eastern Kentucky. Pearce was supervising two corrections officers when they assaulted two inmates on separate occasions in 2021. Pearce could spend up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced in July.

