Italian government limits parental rights of gay couples

MILAN (AP) — Gay rights activists have denounced as homophobic moves by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government to limit recognition of parental rights to the biological parent only in the case of same-sex parents. The city of Milan has been told to stop officially recording both parents in same-sex couples on city registers. It had been the last major city in Italy to be doing so. The piece of bureaucracy is key to recognizing parental rights for a range of every-day situations like authorizing medical treatment or participation in class outings. The president of Rainbow Families, Alessia Crocini, charged Tuesday that the move exposed the government’s homophobia.

