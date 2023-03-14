Greek archaeologists protest holiday island assault

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — State-employed archaeologists in Greece have launched strike action to protest an assault on an archaeologist on the island of Mykonos, an attack they say may have been linked to commercial pressure to extend tourism development. Archaeologist Manolis Psarros was beaten by two unidentified men on the island last week and was left unconscious and bleeding in the street. The 53-year-old was later transported to a state hospital in Athens.

