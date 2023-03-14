Georgia city sued over 2021 death in police interview room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city and its police department are being sued by the family of a 60-year-old man who killed himself after being left alone in a police station interview room. The family of William Zachery Harvey filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court, against the city of Savannah and the Savannah Police Department. Harvey was found dead in April 2021 in a police interview room where he was being questioned in connection with an assault. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later concluded Harvey hanged himself with his own shoe laces while left alone. Five Savannah police officers were fired in connection with the death. Attorneys for the family say police ignored Harvey’s threats to take his own life.

